Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $203,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $319,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

