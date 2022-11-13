Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $225,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

