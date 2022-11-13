Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $205,000 Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

