Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,106 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $231.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.69. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cavco Industries

CVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.