Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,106 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
Cavco Industries stock opened at $231.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.69. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.