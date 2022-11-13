Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 21,365 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $8,562,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after buying an additional 546,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after purchasing an additional 465,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 365,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:RPT opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $924.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 520.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

RPT Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.