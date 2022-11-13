Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $20.32 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 261,801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.