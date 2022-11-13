Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 196.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $236.55 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

