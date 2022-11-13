Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) PT Lowered to $28.00

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 30.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $29.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.