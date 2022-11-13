First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Shares Down 1.9%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.73 and last traded at $56.73. Approximately 32,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 28,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72.

