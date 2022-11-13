Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 176.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. Oncology Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

In other news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,789,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,609,477.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,067,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,798. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

