BMO Capital Markets Trims Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price to $4.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Telos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Telos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Telos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Telos has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 170,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,666,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Telos by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after buying an additional 271,347 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telos by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 566,816 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

