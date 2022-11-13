The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $12.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

