Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $17.00 at SVB Leerink

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,074 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 140,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 111,741 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

