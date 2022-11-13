Stephens Cuts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $26.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Flywire has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,460.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $41,928,545.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,606,953 shares of company stock valued at $67,039,303. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.