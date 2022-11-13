Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IIPR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IIPR opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $9,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

