Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $190.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

