Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 19.0% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 29.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 202.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

NYSE CPT opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

