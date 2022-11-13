Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

