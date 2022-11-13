911 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 92,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group stock opened at $308.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.04 and its 200 day moving average is $277.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $337.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

