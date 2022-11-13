Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,132 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.