Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $292.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.70 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.04.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

