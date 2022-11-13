Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

