Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $154.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average of $134.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.