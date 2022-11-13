Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.