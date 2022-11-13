Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,937,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 126,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at $50,031,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $188.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

