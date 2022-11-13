PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $127,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $127,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

NYSE:PML opened at $9.04 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

