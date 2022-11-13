14,885 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 195,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 98,858 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period.

Shares of MYI opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $14.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

