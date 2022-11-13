Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 30.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 96.9% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 190,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 93,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point decreased their price target on OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

