Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, 325 Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TACT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,900 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $90,885.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,060,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,450 shares of company stock worth $272,816. 20.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

