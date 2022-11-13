Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 364.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in HP by 30.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Insider Activity at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.