Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR opened at $100.90 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $120.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

