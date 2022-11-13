Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,852 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 15.0% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 2,792.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 14.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock valued at $142,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Articles

