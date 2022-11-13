Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $72,000 in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 4.4% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 557,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 409,548 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,502 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. MannKind’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

