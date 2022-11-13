Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BBVA. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.30) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.70) to €7.00 ($7.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.50 ($6.50) in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.