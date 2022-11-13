PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 15,714.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

