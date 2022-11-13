5,359 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

