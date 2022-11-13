Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $3.16 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

About Chesapeake Energy



Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

