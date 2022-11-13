Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,942 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $249,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 538,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 46,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $751,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

