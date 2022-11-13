Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,916,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,823 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,079,000 after acquiring an additional 623,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,642,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,423,000 after purchasing an additional 354,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

