1,000 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in WD-40 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.83 and its 200-day moving average is $182.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $255.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of -0.21.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

