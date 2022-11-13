Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 238 Shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITE. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1,210.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FITE opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

