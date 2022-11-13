Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $83,000 Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INT. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

NYSE INT opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

