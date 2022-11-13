Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $88,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $112,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $268,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $237,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of SM opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

