MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Lowered by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

MKSI opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

