Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 969,976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after acquiring an additional 635,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %
LYV stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.