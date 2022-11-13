Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 969,976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after acquiring an additional 635,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

LYV stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.