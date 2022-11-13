Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 584 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

