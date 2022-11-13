Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Declines By 17.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,020,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 19,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. StoneCo has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

