Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.79.

Invitae Price Performance

NVTA stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Invitae has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 30.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

