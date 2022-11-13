Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Cyxtera Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 11,985.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 47.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 700,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 225,308 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $194,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

