Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.89.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,790 shares of company stock worth $13,786,454 over the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

